Fairview Lady Warrior volleyball was back on home court Thursday night, Oct. 18, in their matchup against the MonDak Thunder. It was a pink out for the players and fans in support of breast cancer awareness. Coming off a loss to Savage on Tuesday evening away from home, the Lady Warriors were looking to bounce back, and they certainly did that.
In the first set, and all the games remained highly competitive and close throughout the matches. The largest lead that Fairview held throughout the match was eight when the Lady Warriors held a lead 23-15 in game one. That lead would not be lost, ending in a final score of 25-18 as Fairview went on to take a 1-0 advantage heading into game two.
In the second set, Fairview got off to a hot start taking a 6-0 lead right off the bat, all coming off serves from senior Hanna Skov. But the Thunder would battle back and retake the lead of 13-14 and would eventually gain a lead by four of 17-21 going into the final stretch. That lead, however, would not hold as Fairview capturing eight of the last nine points to seal a game two win of 25-23.
In what would be the third and final game of the match, the Lady Warriors would once again take an opening 6-0 lead. Eight total ties in the final set altogether, with Fairview only losing the lead by one at the 11-12 mark. In the end, Fairview would go on to take game three 25-20, and an overall victory of three games to zero.
Senior Hanna Skov had 31 assists and three aces on the night. Senior Macy Seadeek led the team with 16 kills, and junior Jadyn Gackle led the team with 15 digs.
Fairview’s next match will be Thursday, Oct. 24, at home against the Richey-Lambert Fusion.