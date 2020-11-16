Resiliency is sometimes an overused word to describe a team's ability to make a comeback or stay tough through challenging times.
Although the word can be tossed around too much, it very appropriately can be used to describe the Fairview High School volleyball team.
The Lady Warriors' journey to the Class C State Volleyball Tournament was full of challenges and comebacks that makes them very deserving of being described with such a term.
There was no doubt as to the ability of the team, and they proved how good they were this year.
Fairview had a bit of a slow start to the season, but as the season went along, the Lady Warriors slowly climbed their way to the middle of the standings.
Finally, in the last couple weeks of the season, Fairview cemented itself as the fourth-place team in District 1C and as one of the better teams in the conference.
The Lady Warriors did well in the District Tournament to secure a spot in the Divisional, which is where the team really showed its resiliency.
In three different matches in the Divisional Tournament, Fairview was down 2-0 in set scores, two of which were win or go home matches.
All three times, though, Fairview kept its composure and found ways to win and advance to the State Tournament.
What Fairview accomplished in the Divisional Tournament alone is admirable and very impressive.
Just a couple weeks before the divisional, though, the team just got out of quarantine and had to play a lot of games in a short amount of time. They came out of that challenging gauntlet of games with a winning record and took that fourth-place spot in the season standings.
Multiple times this year, Fairview looked down and out or had to overcome what seemed like a tall task, but the Lady Warriors did it all and got the chance to play at the state competition.
The team was led by its three seniors, Jadyn Gackle, Emily Sundheim and Morgan Slade.
All three had great years and did a lot for the team, and the team will definitely miss their presence next year.
The good news for Fairview is that there is a great group of juniors and younger players that have this experience to carry over into next year.
Fairview had a great year capped off by a state appearance, and the Lady Warriors will be dangerous again next year with a good group of returning players.