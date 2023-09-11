Kallee Hopes attempts the tip on September 2 in a match against Harlem. Savannah Manuel, Isabelle Fry, and Abby Berry are ready in coverage.

 Fairview Public School

Fairview Warrior Volleyball is making a strong start as the athletes transition into the class B volleyball scene. They began the season on August 26 with a first-place finish at the Malta Invitational. On August 31, Fairview hosted neighboring Class A Sidney and lost the match in four sets, 25-15, 16-25, 15-25, and 21-25.

Moving on to Class B.

Abby Berry and Kambre Kloker go up for the block against Bainville on September 5.

Abby Berry and Kambre Kloker go up for the block against Bainville on September 5.


