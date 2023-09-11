Fairview Warrior Volleyball is making a strong start as the athletes transition into the class B volleyball scene. They began the season on August 26 with a first-place finish at the Malta Invitational. On August 31, Fairview hosted neighboring Class A Sidney and lost the match in four sets, 25-15, 16-25, 15-25, and 21-25.
Moving on to Class B.
"The transition to Class B has been fun. It's a big change from Class C, that's for sure. It's fun being able to play against different competition. The bus rides are a lot longer now, but they are fun getting to spend time with my teammates,’ Senior Emily Johnson said.
For the Warrior's first home match, Harlem made the long trek to Fairview on September 2, and Fairview swept the match in three sets, 25-15, 25-12, and 25-9.
In a non-conference match-up last September 5, Fairview defeated Bainville in four sets, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19, and 25-18. Seven players posted kills for the Warriors, led by Macy Tjelde with 14. Kallee Hopes had six, and Emily Johnson had 5. Hopes also dished out 20 assists, while Kambre Kloker followed with 11 assists. Hopes led the team with five aces. On defense, Johnson and Tjelde each had one block, while Hopes and Kloker each had 11 digs.
For their second conference game of the season, Fairview lost the match against Wolf Point in five sets, 25-22, 21-25, 27-25, 9-25, and 11-15. Macy Tjelde led the offense with 16 kills and three aces. Emily Johnson put up ten kills of her own and added two blocks. Kallee Hopes added five kills and Savannah Manuel had two. Hopes also had 26 assists and 18 digs. Tjelde followed with nine digs, while Isabelle Fry and Abby Berry had eight digs each.
“I am excited to see where we end up this season. We have a lot of talent to offer this year, and I think if we keep working hard, we will achieve great success,” Senior Kallee Hopes said. “Right now, our team is working toward 'WIN', which stands for 'What's Important Now'. I believe if we can keep working hard, we can reach our own personal goals as well as the team's goals. We just need to keep strong and keep fighting. Go Warriors!"
Fairview hosts two non-conference matches this week, MonDak on Sept. 12 and Plentywood on Sept. 14, before traveling to Malta for conference play on Sept. 15.