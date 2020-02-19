In-game 7 of District 2C Boys Basketball Tournament on Wednesday night, Feb. 19 at Sidney High School, the Fairview Warriors finally got their chance to take on the Savage Warriors. In the first matchup during the regular season, Fairview won by 42, 66-24. Fairview advanced to the second round by way of a first-round bye. Savage, however, advanced after defeating the Circle Wildcats 32-40 in game one on Monday, Feb. 17. The brief layoff did not affect Fairview, as they once again defeated the Savage Warriors 36 - 56.
Fairview seniors Alex Shriver and Josh Herron were the first players to get them on the board first with a pair of back to back layups. That was just the beginning for the Warriors as Herron and Shriver combined for all but one point in the first half, leading a continued 11-point lead of 14-25 at halftime.
The lead for Fairview only increased in the second half, even with great play by Savage junior Sloan McPherson in the post and beyond the arc, shooting 44 percent from the field and 33 percent from beyond the arc. At the end of the third quarter, what was an 11-point lead for the Warriors was now 15 of 22-37.
Savage began the final quarter on a 4-0 run, bringing Savage within 11 as it looked like momentum has swung to the other team of Warriors. However, after a turnover proved costly for Savage in working their way back into the game, as Fairview went on a 10-18 run to round out the quarter and finish the game with a Fairview victory.
Herron led all of Fairview with 18 points. Herron shot 70 percent from the field and 100 percent from the free-throw line; Shriver followed up that 18-point performance by Herron with adding 15 of his own. Senior Cody Asbeck, freshman Hunter Sharbono and Luke Lebsock each scored five points. Junior Paul Hardy had three points, while seniors Lak Kloker and Kanyon Taylor finished with two.
McPherson led all of Savage with 21 points, adding to his 20-point performance from game one against the Circle Wildcats back on Monday, Feb. 17. Senior Gage Bloesser had eight points, junior Logan Nelson had four and junior Gentry Conradsen had three points.