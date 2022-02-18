The Fairview Warriors made a strong first appearance in the District 2C tournament on Thursday, conquering the Savage Warriors 58-30.
Farivew’s scoring was led by Hunter Sharbano who had 25 points, three offensive rebounds, six defensive rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Kanyon Taylor added 14 points, two offensive rebounds, two defensive rebounds and four assists while Jeff Tjelde was good for six points, two offensive rebounds, six defensive rebounds and two assists.
Tyler Loan ended with five points, one defensive rebound and one assist, Jace Vitt scored four points and grabbed two defensive rebounds, and Landen Thompson collected four points, two defensive rebounds, one offensive rebound and one block.
Gavin Callender had one offensive rebound and Deacon Gackle grabbed one defensive rebound and also had two steals.
For Savage, Caesn Erickson was the leading scorer with nine points and three defensive rebounds. Sayer Erickson added seven points, one defensive rebound and one steal.
Sterling Thiel scored four points, had three defensive rebounds, one block and one steal, Lane Papka added three points, one offensive rebound, one defensive rebound and one block, and Zane Pilgeram scored three points, had two offensive rebounds and one defensive rebound.
Cooper Hofer and Hunter Sanders collected two points and Sanders added two offensive rebounds, four defensive rebounds and one assist.
Cade Tombre helped on the boards with one offensive rebound, one defensive rebound and one blocked shot and Connor Lyons had three offensive rebounds, two defensive rebounds and one assist.