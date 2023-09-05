Keegan Skogas #9 with the tackle

Fairview Warriors Keegan Skogas #9 with the tackle against the Belt Huskies.

 Brandi Tjelde

On Saturday, August 26th, Fairview and the defending state champion Belt Huskies met on the red-turf field in Winifred. The Warriors fell behind early 0-6 but a 28-yard TD pass from Jeff Tjelde to Jaxon Vitt, plus the PAT kick by Tyler Loan, gave the Warriors a 7-6 lead going into halftime. Tyler Loan scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter and a 36-yard run in the fourth quarter, also adding both PAT kicks, giving the Warriors a 21-14 lead late in the fourth quarter. Belt made an improbable late touchdown throwing a fourth-and-goal 13-yard TD pass with 20 seconds left pulling them within a single point. The Fairview defense stood tall on the 2-point conversion holding the Belt QB short of the endzone securing the one-point victory over the defending state champions, 21-20!

