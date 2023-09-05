On Saturday, August 26th, Fairview and the defending state champion Belt Huskies met on the red-turf field in Winifred. The Warriors fell behind early 0-6 but a 28-yard TD pass from Jeff Tjelde to Jaxon Vitt, plus the PAT kick by Tyler Loan, gave the Warriors a 7-6 lead going into halftime. Tyler Loan scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter and a 36-yard run in the fourth quarter, also adding both PAT kicks, giving the Warriors a 21-14 lead late in the fourth quarter. Belt made an improbable late touchdown throwing a fourth-and-goal 13-yard TD pass with 20 seconds left pulling them within a single point. The Fairview defense stood tall on the 2-point conversion holding the Belt QB short of the endzone securing the one-point victory over the defending state champions, 21-20!
Stats:
Rushing-
Brock Schlothauer: 14 carries - 79 yards
Tyler Loan: 9-54, 2 TDs
Wyatt McPherson: 7-43
Receiving-
Deacon Gackle: 3 catches - 48 yards
Jaxon Vitt: 1-28, 1 TD
The Warriors traveled to Scobey to play the Spartans on Friday, September 1st. The Spartans put up a good fight, but the Warriors were just too much for the less experienced Spartan team. At halftime the score was 36-0 in favor of the Warriors with touchdown runs by Wyatt McPherson (1 yd), Tyler Loan (1 yd), and Troy Karst (5 yd). Jeff Tjelde hit Deacon Gackle for a 41-yard touchdown and Jaxon Vitt for a 15-yard touchdown. Gavin Serafini secured a sack in the endzone giving the Warriors a safety while Tyler Loan made 4-5 PAT attempts. With the clock running in the second half, the Warriors scored two more rushing touchdowns by Tyler Loan (14 & 4 yards) and 1-2 PAT attempts. Scobey scored a late touchdown bringing the final score to 49-6.