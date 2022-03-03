The Fairview Warriors defeated the North Country Mavericks 56-41 on Wednesday, March 2 at the Eastern C Divisional tournament at the Sidney High School gymnasium.
For the Warriors, leading all scorers was Hunter Sharbono with 24 points, two offensive rebounds, six defensive rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Kanyon Taylor contributed 11 points, six defensive rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals, while Jeff Tjelde added 10 points, two offensive rebounds, three defensive rebounds and one block to the books.
Jace Vitt finished with five points, one offensive rebound and two defensive rebounds and Tyler Loan had four points, one offensive rebound, two defensive rebounds and one steal.
Deacon Gackle finished the game with two points and one assist, while Landon Thompson grabbed one offensive rebound and one defensive rebound.
Leading the scoreboard for the Mavericks was Aiden Albus with 15 points, one offensive rebound, one defensive rebound, one assist and one steal.
Trey Johnson followed closely behind, adding 10 points, seven defensive rebounds and two assists to the books, while Blaine Downing finished with eight points, two offensive rebounds, 11 defensive rebounds, one assist and two steals.
Taylor Morgan contributed four points and Coy Bowman and Kade Strommen both added two points to the scoreboard. Strommen also grabbed one offensive rebound.
The Warriors will now advance to game eight of the tournament and face off against the Richey/Lambert Fusion.