The Fairview boys basketball team went 2-0 over the weekend. On Friday, Feb. 14 they defeated the Bainville Bulldogs in Bainville, winning 80-46.
On Saturday, Feb. 15, the Warriors were back on home court for the final time this year for senior night, defeating the Brockton Warriors 24-76.
In the first game on Friday against Bainville, Fairview senior Alex Shriver led the Warriors with 19 points. Seniors Josh Herron had 16. Cody Asbeck had 10 as well, and Gabe Schipman also had 10.
Following that up were seniors Luke Lebsock with nine, Lak Kloker with eight, and Trevor Karst with six points on the night. Rounding out the scoring for the Warriors was another senior, Braden Taylor, who finished with two points.
While the seniors took over in the win over Bainville, the seniors continued to take control against Brockton. The senior-filled group continued to dominate. Shriver once again led the team with 14 points, Herron finished up with 12, while Asbeck tallied 11 on the night. Lebsock had nine points, Kloker had seven and Karst had six.
Also getting on the board for the Warriors was junior Kaden Skogas with five, Braden Taylor with four and Kanyon Taylor with two.