The Fairview Warriors fell short in the District 2C championship game, 41-66 to the Froid/Medicine Lake Redhawks, earning second place and securing their spot in the divisional tournament.
Leading the scoring for the Warriors was Hunter Sharbono with 19 points, three offensive rebounds, three defensive rebounds and one assist. Following Sharbono was Kanyon Taylor with eight points, one offensive rebound, two defensive rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Jeff Tjelde contributed six points, four defensive rebounds and one block and Tyler Loan had four points, one defensive rebound and two steals.
Jace Vitt finished with two points, two offensive rebounds and two defensive rebounds, and Deacon Gackle with two points and one offensive rebound.
For the Redhawks, Javonne Nesbit dominated the board with 23 points, two offensive rebounds, six defensive rebounds, six assists and one steal.
Tyler Wivhoilm contributed 14 points, two defensive rebounds, two assists and one steal and Brett Stentoff had ten points, two offensive rebounds and one steal.
Following closely behind Stentoff, Mason Dethman finished with nine points, one offensive rebound, four defensive rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Patton Bighorn gave six points, one defensive rebound, one assist and one steal to the books and Bode Miller had two points, one offensive rebound, two defensive rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Connor Huft also put numbers on the scoreboard with two points.
Max Engleke contributed one defensive rebound and Ashdyn Hobbs finished with two two defensive rebounds.
The Redhawks, along with the district championship trophy, also earned the conference champions trophy. They will play Wednesday, March 2 at 3:00 p.m. at the Sidney High School Gymnasium against competition that is still being decided.
The Warriors took home the second place trophy and will play March 2 at 7:30 p.m. against the third place team from the 3C district.