Fairview vs. Culbertson

Tyler Loan makes his shot for Fairview 

 Keri McPherson Photography
Fairview vs. Medicine Lake

Fairview's Jeff Tjelde goes up for the rebound against Medicine Lake

The Fairview boys and girls basketball teams hit the road, playing in Medicine Lake and then Culbertson.

Fairview vs. Redhawks

Brailey Anderson gets up over Redhawks Brooklyn Nordwick gaining two points for Fairview

On Friday, the girls fell to the Medicine Lake/Froid Redhawks, 54-42, but the boys were victorious 51-41.

Carly Buxbaum with the ball for Fairview 


