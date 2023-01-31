featured Fairview Warriors hit the road, boys earn two victories on the court Jan 31, 2023 Jan 31, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tyler Loan makes his shot for Fairview Keri McPherson Photography Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fairview's Jeff Tjelde goes up for the rebound against Medicine Lake Keri McPherson Photography The Fairview boys and girls basketball teams hit the road, playing in Medicine Lake and then Culbertson. Brailey Anderson gets up over Redhawks Brooklyn Nordwick gaining two points for Fairview Keri McPherson Photography On Friday, the girls fell to the Medicine Lake/Froid Redhawks, 54-42, but the boys were victorious 51-41. Carly Buxbaum with the ball for Fairview Keri McPherson Photography On Saturday, a similar cadence occured with the girls falling to Culbertson 51-31, but the boys emerging with the win, 65-43. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Armed Forces Load comments Most Popular Obergfell family grateful for overwhelming support at benefit Sidney man on the violent offender registry changes address Sidney Sugars donates over $2K to help with overdue lunch accounts Thousands of Jehovah's Witnesses were victims of Nazism Woman sentenced to 100 years for Wetzstein murder Fairview Warriors hit the road, boys earn two victories on the court Savage Warriors and Lady Warriors gained victories against R&L Fusion Glendive WWII soldier accounted for after 80 years Birth Announcement Sidney residents asked to help in service line inventory efforts Your Social Connection