After defeating the MonDak Thunder in the opening round of the Eastern C Divisional Boys Basketball Tournament in Glasgow, following up with a 19-point victory over the Dodson Coyotes, the Fairview Warriors finally hit a roadblock.
On Saturday, Feb. 29 in Glasgow, in front of a raucous and sold-out crowd, the Scobey Spartans were crowned the Eastern C Divisional Champions after handing Fairview only their second loss of the season 59–36.
Scobey’s Parker Cromwell opened the game with back to back three-pointers followed by a two-point basket by Jace Tande, forcing Fairview to call a timeout at the 5:47 mark in the first quarter. Coming out of the timeout, Scobey forced a turnover, leading to a fast-break opportunity and successful layup by Caden Handran.
The Spartans would bring their lead up to 12–0 before Fairview got on the board with 4:30 left in the first quarter off a mid-range jumper by Warriors senior Alex Shriver. In the final 2:30 of the first quarter, Fairview junior Paul Hardy outscored the Spartans 6–4, bringing their deficit 16–8 at the end of the first.
After a quick two by Scobey to open the second quarter, the Warriors went on a run. Hardy continued with his hot shooting nailing a three-pointer. After a missed one and one attempt at the line by Scobey’s Aidan Fishell, Fairview freshman Hunter Sharbono drove into the lane for a successful two-point contested layup and a three-pointer by Shriver.
The Warriors found themselves within two of the Spartans. But any momentum Fairview had was brought to a halt as the Spartans outscored the Warriors 14–5 the rest of the quarter and rounded out the first half with an 11-point lead of 32–21.
The third quarter was a low scoring, defensive battle. Scobey added nine to their total while Fairview added six more by way of a free-throw by senior Cody Asbeck, a two-point basket by senior Josh Herron and a late three-point basket by Shriver. At the end of the third, Fairview was down 41–27.
Scobey had their most dominant quarter of the whole game in the fourth from an offensive point of view, tallying 18 more points to Fairview’s nine in the final quarter, giving the Spartans a 23-pint victory, an undefeated season and a first-place finish Eastern C Divisional Basketball Tournament while Fairview caps off a great season, a runner up finish in Divisionals and a spot in the state basketball tournament beginning Wednesday, March 11, and continuing through Saturday, March 14 in Missoula.
Shriver led the Warriors in scoring with 13 points. Hardy was right behind with nine, and Herron with six, all of which came in the second half. Sharbono finished with three points, senior Kanyon Taylor with two and Asbeck with one.
Handran led his Spartans with 13, while Tande finished with 12. Cromwell had nine, Fishell had eight and Reagan Machart added two points.
More information will be coming out this week regarding the state basketball tournament in Missoula.