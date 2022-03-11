The Fairview Warriors had a fire truck led escort out of town on Tuesday, March 8, sending the boy’s basketball team off to the State C Tournament in Great Falls. The Warriors played two tough teams, Manhattan Christian and Belt and unfortunately fell to both.
The final score of the game versus Manhattan Christian was 36-55.
Hunter Sharbono led with 12 points, four offensive rebounds, six defensive rebounds and three assists and Kanyon Taylor followed with nine points, one offensive rebound, three defensive rebounds and three assists.
Jeff Tjelde finished with eight points, four offensive rebounds and three defensive rebounds, while Tyler Loan had five points, one offensive rebound and one assist.
Jace Vitt rounded out the scoring for the Warriors with two points, three defensive rebounds and one assist.
The Warriors then moved on to face Belt. The final score was 49-51, Belt.
Sharbono led in scoring with 18 points, two offensive rebounds, three defensive rebounds and two assists.
Taylor finished with 13 points, one offensive rebound, one defensive rebound and two assists, while Tjelde had six points, two offensive rebounds and seven defensive rebounds.
Loan contributed five points, two defensive rebounds and two assists and Vitt added four points, one offensive rebound and one defensive rebound to the books.
Deacon Gackle finished with three points and one assist.
Being in the State Tournament meant Fairview finished as one of the top eight class C teams in Montana.
The state tournament games were the final times seniors Kanyon Taylor and Jace Vitt will take the court for Fairview.