The Fairview Warriors defeated the Lustre Christian Lions in overtime of the challenge game at the Eastern C Divisional Tournament on Saturday, March 5. The ending score of the game was 39-38, Fairview.
For the Warriors, leading all scorers of the game was Kanyon Taylor with 15 points, one offensive rebound, four defensive rebounds, two assists and one steal. Following closely behind was Hunter Sharbono with 13 points, three offensive rebounds, five defensive rebounds, two assists and one block.
Jeff Tjelde finished with six points, two offensive rebounds, four defensive rebounds, one assist and two steals, while Tyler Loan had five points, one defensive rebound and one assist.
For the Lions, Kolden Hoversland led with 11 points, three offensive rebounds, eight defensive rebounds, three assists and one block, while Elijah Lenihan gave ten points, one offensive rebound, two defensive rebounds, one block and one steal.
Cayden Klatt finished with nine points, one defensive rebound, one assist and one block and Jasiah Hambira had eight points, two offensive rebounds, seven defensive rebounds, one block and one steal.
The Fairview Warriors earned second place in the tournament and will advance to the Class C State Tournament in Great Falls, led by coaches Ty and Katie Hurley.