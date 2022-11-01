The Fairview Warriors competed in the 1C Volleyball District tournament in Plentywood over the weekend and ended in fifth place overall.
In their first game on Oct. 27 against Lustre, the Warriors won all three sets; 25 | 10, 25 | 12 and 25 | 11.
The Fairview Warriors competed in the 1C Volleyball District tournament in Plentywood over the weekend and ended in fifth place overall.
In their first game on Oct. 27 against Lustre, the Warriors won all three sets; 25 | 10, 25 | 12 and 25 | 11.
Plentywood beat the Warriors in all three sets of the second round of the night.
Starting Oct. 28, Fairview started off the day with three consecutive set wins against Nashua with scores of 28 | 26, 25 | 6 and 25 | 19.
The Warriors were also victorious in their next set of the day against Bainville which played out in four games. The Warriors won the first, third and fourth games with scores of 25 | 16, 25 | 18 and 25 | 18. Bainville beat out Fairview in the second game with a score of 25 | 17.
The Warriors came back on their final day of the tournament, with their first set against Savage. This set played out in five games, with Savage ending up victors. Fairview took the first and fourth game with scores of 25 | 22 and 25 | 22. Savage won the set with scores of 25 | 16, 25 | 9 and 15 | 12.
The last set of the tournament left the Warriors as fifth place champions after their win against Culbertson. This set was also played out in five games. Culbertson started the set with a win of the first game and a score of 25 | 21. Fairview took the next two game wins with scores of 25 | 22 and 25 | 11. Culbertson fought hard for the next win of 29 | 27, but Fairview secured their position ranking with the fifth game victory of 15 | 12.
The Warriors will play next against Froid-Medicine Lake on Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.
Managing Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.