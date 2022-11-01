Fairview volleyball divisionals

Macy Tjelde hits hard for Fairview

 Keri McPherson Photography

The Fairview Warriors competed in the 1C Volleyball District tournament in Plentywood over the weekend and ended in fifth place overall.

Fairview volleyball divisionals

Abby Berry celebrates the Warrior win with her team 
Fairview volleyball divisionals

Allison Jensen serves for Fairview

In their first game on Oct. 27 against Lustre, the Warriors won all three sets; 25 | 10, 25 | 12 and 25 | 11.



