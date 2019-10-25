Fairview Warrior volleyball was back on home court Thursday, Oct. 24, in their second regular season home game against the Richey-Lambert Fusion.
In the first set, Fairview took the early lead after a brief tie of 3-3 and would hold onto it the rest of the game taking control of the first game and securing a game one victory of 17-25.
The second set was a different story. The Warriors and Fusion went back-and-forth early on, with three total ties up until 6-6. The Fusion would go on to have an 18-11 lead, inching closer and closer to a game two victory. The Warriors went on to score the next 14 of the next 18 points in a dramatic game two comeback victory of 22-25.
In what would be the third and final set, and falling behind early, the Warriors would once again take control of the game. The Fusion did pose a threat down 20-15, scoring the next four points to only trail by two, but it was not enough. Fairview would go on to win the third set 21-25, and the overall match victory of three games to zero.
Senior Lauren Krenning and junior Laurel Sponheim led the Fusion with nine kills each. Junior Isabelle Fatzinger totaled 16 assists and sophomore Shawna Eggert had 14 digs.
Fairview’s next and final home match this year is against the North Country Mavericks on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 5:30 p.m.