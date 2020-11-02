Fairview has hovered around the middle of the District 1C standings this season, but at the end of the season, they moved into the top four with some wins. The lady Warriors lost a couple matches against Plentywood and North Country in the district tournament, but they are still a tough team and are ready to show that.
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Fire in downtown Sidney closes two businesses
-
Montana man thought COVID-19 was a 'shamdemic,' until that is it sent him to the hospital
-
Sidney High graduate Doug Adkins is appearing on The Voice Germany
-
Montana's COVID enforcement page has received 1,300 complaints so far
-
The last harvest of Rocky Norby
-
By the numbers: Hospital capacity in Montana
-
Sidney woman wanted on Fairview arrest warrant will be facing additional drug-related charges
-
Five teams of nurses heading to rural Montana to help with health care worker shortages
-
Biggest 2020 beet found in Savage
-
Governor issues order increasing weight limit for sugar beet trucks