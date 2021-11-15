With the fall sports season now behind us, there’s a lot to digest from each team that performed this fall.
There were a lot of great games and performances this fall, but these are the top moments from the fall sports season that stood out the most.
Of course, all the athletes and teams did well this fall, but this is to bring some attention to the ones who did exceptional or even won some awards.
Cross CountryThere were a few top finishers at state from the area.
Ryleigh Kleinke, a freshman runner for the Sidney High School girl’s cross country team, and the members of the Richey-Lambert boy’s cross country team, Robin James, Matthew Ellerton and Ryan Eggert, all finished the season well.
Kleinke placed fifth individually at state, marking the first time in over half a decade that Sidney had a state placer. She also set the school record a couple times.
Ellerton placed seventh, James placed 12th and Eggert placed 24th at state, meaning the team finished third overall.
Both the Fusion boy’s team and Kleinke were dominant throughout the season, and their performances at state earned them spots as some of the highlights from the fall season.
FootballThree football teams in the area advanced to the state quarterfinals, and all three picked up impressive wins in doing so.
Sidney and Fairview High School had home games in the first round. Sidney got revenge and defeated Dillon, and Fairview played really well to defeat a tough Chinook team.
Richey-Lambert had to travel for both the first and second round, and in the first round, the Fusion defeated Roy-Winifred to advance.
All three teams were eliminated in the quarterfinals, but they all played well and put together some great seasons.
Despite their exits from the postseason, those first-round wins against some really good competition earns the teams a spot as one of the collective highlights from the fall season.
Other StandoutsA few other athletes/teams garner some notice for their efforts and accomplishments this fall.
One of them is Karly Volk, who finished her golf career at SHS in a great way.
Volk placed seventh at state this fall and earned All-State honors. This means that she was an All-State golfer for all four years that she was in high school.
Her career is one of the great recent ones for SHS golf, and her career may not be over yet, as she is looking to continue it in college.
Another team who stood out, by making a great postseason run, is the Savage High School volleyball team.
The Lady Warriors were a young team this year, with just two upperclassmen on the roster. They grew a lot during the season, and despite being the No. 7 seed in the District 1C tournament, they outlasted the two seeds ahead of them to advance to the divisional.
At the Eastern C Divisional, Savage got knocked out after two games, but the Lady Warriors played well against two really good teams and left a foundation to build upon further next year.
Overall, the fall season was exciting and successful in Richland County, as every team had great moments and competed hard and well.
These were some of the athletes and teams, though, who took things a bit further and had a “big moment” or two, which helped define the fall season.
Fall may be behind us, but winter sports are on the horizon. Get ready for another season full of exciting sports moments.