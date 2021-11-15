The fall sports season, as a whole, is basically finished at this point.
Cross country and golf have been done for awhile now, but football and volleyball took a bit longer to complete their seasons.
The state volleyball tournaments wrapped up over the weekend, but football championships will be played this weekend.
Here’s a look at the results from state competition this past weekend, and a look at the final weekend coming up.
FootballIn the Class A playoffs, Laurel and Hamilton advanced to the championship game, which is Saturday, November 20.
Laurel, the defending state champion, defeated Polson 28-14, and Hamilton defeated Lewistown 28-7 in the semifinals.
In eight-man football, Flint Creek and Thompson Falls advanced to the championship game, which is also this Saturday.
Flint Creek, the defending state champion who also defeated Fairview in the quarterfinals, defeated Fort Benton 38-22, and Thompson Falls defeated Park City 41-16 in the semifinals.
In six-man football, Froid/Medicine Lake and Power-Dutton-Brady will battle for the state title on Saturday.
Froid/Medicine Lake, the defending state champ, defeated Big Sandy 24-20, and Power-Dutton-Brady defeated Shields Valley, who knocked Richey-Lambert out, 21-12 in the semifinals.
VolleyballIn Class C volleyball, Plentywood, the top team from the Eastern Divisional, placed second at state. The new champion for Class C is Manhattan Christian, who defeated Plentywood 3-1 in the title game.
For Class A, two teams from the eastern conference met in the title game, and once again, Billings Central reigns supreme.
The Lady Rams defeated Havre 3-1 to win the title, successfully defending their state championship from last year.