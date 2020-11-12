Back in March, April and May, there was a feeling of despair as spring and the remaining winter sports were completely stopped.
In the summer, there was uncertainty about how sports could happen with the pandemic.
When August started, there was cautious optimism as teams started practices and shortly after started actual competitions.
Now, though, fall sports look like they will be able to be fully completed.
Golf and cross country were able to see their seasons all the way through, and volleyball is done after the state tournaments this past weekend. Football is nearly done as well, signaling a very great accomplishment for sports this year.
Through everything that has happened, sports were still able to go on. Sure, some teams had to quarantine and miss games, and other teams weren't able to play games if the opponent wasn't able to, but for the most part, teams were able to compete in a lot of their scheduled events and see the season all the way through.
The Montana High School Association, all referees, athletes, coaches, activities directors, volunteers and fans should be commended for all doing their part in making the first season of sports happen.
There were obstacles aplenty, but everyone did the best they could and it worked really well.
The fact that the state was able to handle the challenges and guidelines that came with this year is really remarkable too.
While the sports themselves were a little different in some aspects, they still kept the integrity of the games and still played out great.
Other states have pushed sports back quite a bit, so everyone who made this possible should be proud for doing so.
The fact that seniors, who participated in fall sports, were able to see their last season through is a great thing.
And of course, it was just great to have the excitement and atmosphere of sports back.
Players were excited, coaches were excited and fans were excited again.
We had those sports to look forward to after having so much doubt and fear for so long.
This is a great time for sports in general. Winter sports are coming up in a few weeks, and with the success the fall sports had, it makes you excited to be able to see what the winter teams are capable of.
So a big congratulations goes out to those involved with fall sports, and we should all be excited for the winter season on the horizon.