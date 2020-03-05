The Richland Rangers Junior Gold Hockey team opened the state tournament on Thursday, March 5 at 12:30 p.m. against the Fargo Freeze 18U at Ranger Ice Arena.
The Freeze were slotted as the number five seed in the tournament, while the hometown Rangers were slotted as the four seed. Based on their rankings, the teams showed they were fairly even throughout the whole game, but ultimately a late goal by Fargo’s Joshua Wuebker proved to be the winner by a final score of 4–3.
The first period went quickly, as neither team found the back of the net. There were two penalties near the end of the third. One was a slashing penalty by Ranger’s Landen Schumacker with 4:33 left and an interference penalty on Fargo’s Jacob Hardy with 2:03 left, but neither team was able to capitalize. At the end of the first period, it was all tied up at 0–0.
The second period was the time things began to happen, specifically for the Rangers. Richland found themselves in the penalty box early in the second with a tripping call on Jaxson Franklin and a roughing call on Wes VanHook 1:29 seconds apart from each other. That led to a 24 second five on three powerplay for the Freeze, in which they were unable to take advantage.
Once back at full strength and a few minutes going by, Fargo’s Jacob Mosenbroten was called for a holding penalty, giving the Rangers a five on four advantage and they didn’t miss that opportunity.
Exactly 43 seconds later, Nicolas Trevino scored off an assist from Braden Kindopp, giving the Rangers a 0–1 lead at 11:08 remaining in the second. However, that lead was quickly taken back and tied up again on a goal by Fargo’s Teagen Beier coming off an assist from Danny Anderson. It was all knotted up at 1–1.
With 4:38 remaining in the second period, Franklin had a breakaway but was unable to get past the netminder. Fortunately for Franklin, he had several more opportunities, two of which came in the final two minutes of the period;
Trevino added his first in the assist category after as he found Franklin in front of the net for his first goal of the game making 1–2. Franklin was not finished with his scoring. As the buzzer sounded to end the period, he found the back of the net for his second goal of the game on a three on one, with assists by Tate Weferich and Trevino.
At the end of the second period, the Rangers led 1–3.
But it was all Fargo in the third period. The Rangers found themselves having an attempt to kill off another five on three powerplay after a Jacob Steadman tripping call at 14:25 and a penalty for too many men on the ice at 13:24 remaining. That led to a goal by Fargo’s Colby Beaton at the 12:46 mark, coming off assists from Brayden Joyce and Anderson.
Later in the period, Beaton found the back of the net again for the Freeze with another assist by Anderson, tying things up at 3–3 with 4:52 left to go. Fargo was not quite finished yet, as Wuebker scored one more time for the Freeze off a turnover by the Rangers and an assist by Tyler Grensteiner with 1:35 remaining, in what happened to be the game-winning goal for the Freeze.
Fargo’s goalie Mason Markovic finished with 34 saves, while the Ranger’s Richard Lang III finished with 37.
Richland's Game Stats:
Trevino: one goal, two assists.
Franklin: two goals.
Kindopp: one assist.
Richard Lang III: 37 saves.
Fargo's Game Stats:
Beier: one goal.
Beaton: two goals.
Anderson: two assists.
Joyce: one assist.
Wuebker: one goal.
Grensteiner: one assist.
Mason Markovic: 34 saves.