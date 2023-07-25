Montana Cat Champs

Father and son team Todd and JJ Lindsay take home the grand prize at the Montana Catfish Association Monster Cat Roundup in Sidney.

 Submitted

Sidney - It was another great day on the Yellowstone River for the Annual Monster Cat Roundup! This year provided more unique challenges for the 37 teams in attendance. It happened to be the 3rd highest river levels in the 15-year history of the event as the streamflow hovered at 30,000 cubic feet per second. Only the inaugural year and the flood year of 2011, provided higher water. Our recent cooler summer temps also kept the water temperature nearly 8 degrees cooler than the tournament average. Despite those obvious differences, fishing still proved to be quite difficult for much of the field.

One team stood above all others, however, as the father-son duo of Todd Lindsay, Laurel, MT., and JJ Lindsay, Billings, MT., absolutely obliterated the field with a heaping basket of cats that tipped the scales at 37.03 lbs. It proved to be nearly 11 lbs. clear of the runner-up team and marks the 2nd largest margin of victory in tournament history. Todd turned an incredible trick on tournament day as he landed the TWO largest Cats of the day. An 11.08 lb. whopper and a 9.14 pounder to go with it. Todd remarked, "It was 10:00 AM and we had 37 pounds. After that, we did continue to catch 5 pound fish and we could have had a 2nd basket of nearly 25 lbs." This marks the first Montana Cats Circuit win for the Lindsay family and one that is extremely well deserved! Todd, JJ, and Kellie have been cutting their teeth on circuit for 5+ years and they are not afraid to put in the time. Congratulations to the whole family.



Tags

Load comments