The Fergus Golden Eagles landed in Sidney Friday night and flew away with a 35-0 victory at Swanson Field.
The defending state champion Golden Eagles (3-0) did the bulk of its damage through the air and was highly efficient in doing so. Fergus completed 11 of 17 pass attempts for 166 yards. That’s 15 yards per completion and a completion percentage of 65% to go with two TD passes against one interception.
Sidney (0-3) continued to struggle offensively, gaining a total of 146 yards. And although Sidney out-gained the Golden Eagles on the ground with 101 yards rushing on 38 attempts, Fergus averaged a healthy 4.3 yards per carry on 21 attempts for 90 yards on the ground. Sidney averaged 2.6 yards per carry.
The Eagles received the ball to open the game and fumbled on the second play from scrimmage. Fergus recovered on Sidney’s 14 yard line and scored on its second play, a short 2-yard run up the middle that followed a 12-yard toss play.
Sidney’s next drive yielded a first down, but ended with a punt.
The Golden Eagles turned to the passing game on its next possession. The three-play drive began with two incomplete passes and ended with a TD toss and a 14-0 lead for Fergus.
Sidney’s offensive woes appeared again on its next possession. A run for no gain on first down; motion penalty for -5 yards brings up 2nd & 15; a 17-yard sack; incomplete pass on 3rd and 32. Punt.
Sidney’s defense stepped up on the next drive and forced a turnover on downs. Sidney took over at its own 40 yard line and crossed midfield for the first time on the running of junior Reece Graves but was forced to punt a third time a few plays later.
Graves led Sidney in rushing yards and attempts in the absence of senior Ethan Erickson. Erickson took the field to punt for Sidney versus Fergus but was held out of the backfield over injury concerns from last week’s game and is expected to return next Friday at Hardin. Senior Levi Reidle also did not play due to injury. In addition to running back, Erickson and Reidle also play linebacker for Sidney. Reidle is not expected back for the Hardin game and his timetable for return is uncertain.
Following the punt by Sidney, Fergus took over at its own 20 yard line. The Golden Eagles kept the ball on the ground, marching 80 yards to pay dirt on eight straight runs to make the score 21-0.
Sidney’s next drive was short lived. A run for no gain on first down was followed by an interception on second down. Fergus responded quickly with a 22 yard pass and a seven-yard TD run on the next play to pad its lead 28-0.
Sidney’s sixth possession began with a fumble and ended with a fumble. On first down Eagle wide receiver Kevin Hutzenbiler mishandled the ball on a sweep but it bounced out of bounds for a four-yard loss. Hutzenbiler redeemed himself on the very next play, a 21-yard pass reception up the left sideline. Three plays later Sidney fumbled the ball away again at the end of a long run.
The Eagle defense stiffened a second time, forcing a turnover on downs when freshman linebacker Ty Schepens penetrated the Golden Eagles backfield with a tackle for loss on 4th down.
Sidney took over at its own 45 and mixed the run and pass to work its way across midfield. An interception on 4th and 9 ended the drive. Hutzenbiler answered back with an interception of his own a few plays later and returned it to the 37. Fergus snagged it back immediately with another interception and this time they weren’t giving it back. A double move by the Fergus wide receiver got him open in the end zone and with less than 20 seconds left in the first half Fergus led 35-0.
Sidney’s eight offensive possessions in the first half ended in two fumbles, three punts and three interceptions.
Sidney Head Coach Roger Merritt said the 0-3 start has put the Eagles in a tough spot and the team needs to get things turned around quickly if the goal of making the playoffs is to be reached.
“We have to go back to work and get ourselves in a position where we can attack the latter part of the season and get in the win column,” Merritt said. “We’ve got to continue to work and we’ve got to get better. We have got to work harder at practice to get better. And we’ve got to take this stretch of games ahead of us - Hardin, Billings Central, Miles City and Dawson - and win at least three of those four to put us in a position where we can finish out the season against Havre and East Helena with a playoff spot.”
Six teams from the 10-team Eastern A Conference qualify for the playoffs.
The Eagles travel to Hardin to face the Bulldogs Friday night. Merritt said Hardin has a large offensive line and will present a big challenge.
“The game comes down to blocking and tackling,” Merritt said. “We have to reiterate that and get better. We’ve missed a lot of tackles. We’ve missed some opportunities for turnovers and we’ve given a lot of turnovers. We have to clean that stuff up and be consistent both on offense and defense, and control the ball.”
BOX SCORE INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
Reece Graves - 23 for 85 yds
Brody Keysor - 6 for 23 yds
Gradin Sukut - 2 for 3 yds
Kevin Hutzenbiler - 3 for 2 yds
Kayson Radke - 1 for 2 yds
Aren Larson - 3 for -10 yds
RECEIVING
Kevin Hutzenbiler 3 for 40 yds
Kayson Radke - 1 for 5 yds
PASSING
Aren Larson - 4 comp - 15 att - 45 yds - 3 int - 0 TD
BOX SCORE TEAM STATS
RUSHING
Sidney - 38 for 101 yds
Fergus - 21 for 90 yds
PASSING
Sidney - 4 comp - 15 att - 45 yds - 3 int - 0 TD
Fergus - 11 comp - 17 att -166 yds - 1 int - 2 TD
TOTAL OFFENSE
Sidney - 146 yds
Fergus - 256 yds
FUMBLES
Sidney - 3 - 3 lost
Fergus - 1 - 0 lost
PENALTIES
Sidney - 5 - 35 yds
Fergus - 8 - 60 yds
FIRST DOWNS
Sidney - 11
Fergus - 7