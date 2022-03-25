The state competition for the Career Development Events (CDE) for FFA was held in Miles City for the first time on March 22-23.
There were 13 competitions and students were required to qualify for the competitions they entered prior to participating in this event. In total, 68 chapters attended with two of them being local- Fairview FFA and Richey FFA.
Fairview FFA competed well and had two teams place in the top five. The Equipment Operators team took second place and the Ag Communications team took fourth.
Individually competing in these events, Rory Cozzens took 10th place, Jerron Rau took 11th place, and Brady Setling placed 32nd in Equipment Operators.
Chloe Gullikson placed first in Ag Communications, Lauren Kjos followed closely behind with fourth place, Lauren Cozzens placed 23rd and Lacie Setling placed 28th.
Two students participated in the Employment Skills CDE, Grace McPherson and Lauren Kjos. They placed 13th and 31st respectively.
The Floriculture team, consisting of Carly Buxbaum, Ana Quiroz, Hannah Hurley and Katelyn Prater placed 22nd.
McPherson, Hurley, Allison Jensen and Kallee Hopes competed in the Food Science competition where they placed 20th as a team.
Buxbaum, McPherson, Hopes and Prater also competed in Vet Science and ended in 37th place.
The Richey FFA chapter brought students to compete in five different competitions.
Blazing his way to the top five individuals in the Agriculture Education CDE was Layne Meek. The Food Science team competed well and took home second place in Food Science. Mataya Ververka took fourth place, Matthew Ellerton placed eighth, Robin James placed 20th and Joshua Sponheim placed 45th.
The Horse Evaluation team, consisting of Kally Strohm, Meek, Kiera Strohm and Ververka placed 22nd.
Meek, Ververka, Kiera Strohm and Kallie Strohm made up the Vet Science team and placed 36th.
Sponheim also competed in Employment Skills and finished in 43rd place.
The next event for the FFA chapters will be the State FFA Convention held in Bozeman on March 30-April 1.