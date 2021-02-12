Starting Monday, Feb. 15, the postseason will officially be here.
That’s the day when the District 2C basketball tournament for boy’s and girl’s teams begins.
Technically, the tournament would have started on Saturday, Feb. 13, when the lower seeds play the first round of games, but every team gets involved once Monday rolls around.
To get ready for the tournament, here is a final look at the regular season standings of the 10 teams in the district, as of the morning of Friday, Feb. 12.
1. Froid/Med. Lake
2. Fairview
3. MonDak (Westby - Grenora)
4. Richey-Lambert
5. Bainville
6. Plentywood
7. Circle
8. Savage
9. Brockton
10. Culbertson
The three teams at the top of the standings all have seven or eight wins, and Froid/Med. Lake remained undefeated in conference play.
Fairview, though, only has one loss, which was a two-point loss to Froid/Med. Lake, so should those teams meet in the tournament, it could be to decide who wins it.
MonDak is right there as well at 7-1 in conference action, and, since this is the postseason, every team will be playing its hardest and best, meaning anything can happen.
Richey-Lambert, Plentywood and Bainville will be interesting to watch too, being that they are the teams right behind the leaders.