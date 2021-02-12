A week full of postseason basketball is ahead, and girl’s basketball teams in the area will be competing to be one of the handful of teams that gets to keep their season alive.
Starting Monday, Feb. 15, the District 2C basketball teams will be battling each other with the stakes higher than they have been all season because a loss at the wrong time means your season is over.
While some teams are higher than others in the standings, no team should be counted out when it comes to the postseason.
With that said, here is one last look at where teams are in the 2C standings as the tournament gets ready to go.
These standings are up-to-date as of the morning of Friday, Feb. 12.
1. Froid/Med. Lake
2. Plentywood
3. MonDak (Westby - Grenora)
4. Circle
5. Culbertson
6. Savage
7. Bainville
8. Fairview
9. Richey-Lambert
10. Brockton
Similarly to the boy’s side of things, three teams at the top of the district have separated themselves from everyone else.
As of Feb. 12, Froid/Med. Lake and Plentywood were both undefeated in conference play, so if they meet each other in the tournament, it should be a good game.
MonDak’s girl’s team, like the boy’s team, had a good 7-1 conference record and sits at third place.
The rest of the pack is pretty similar in terms of records and talent level, so the girl’s teams should put on a good tournament for everyone attending.