Patriots pitcher Blake Johnson

Richland Patriots pitcher Blake Johnson hurls the final pitch of the 2023 Regular Season Sunday in Glendive versus the Blue Devils. It was a strike that led to a ground out to shortstop Ryder Hansen.

 Philip C. Johnson

The Richland County Patriots American Legion Post #12 Baseball Team finished its regular season schedule Sunday afternoon in Glendive, losing the first game of the doubleheader 4-11 and the second, in a nail biter, 3-4.

The Patriots had ample opportunity to bring runs across the plate in the final game with 14 base runners. Despite outhitting the Blue Devils 4-2 Richland stranded 11 runners on the bags throughout the game.



