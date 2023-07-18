The Richland County Patriots American Legion Post #12 Baseball Team finished its regular season schedule Sunday afternoon in Glendive, losing the first game of the doubleheader 4-11 and the second, in a nail biter, 3-4.
The Patriots had ample opportunity to bring runs across the plate in the final game with 14 base runners. Despite outhitting the Blue Devils 4-2 Richland stranded 11 runners on the bags throughout the game.
Down one run in the top of the final inning the Patriots needed at least one run to tie the game and avoid a walkoff 3-4 loss. Eight pitches led to three straight ground outs for Glendive and ended the game.
The Patriots posted four hits, three hit-by-pitches and seven walks versus three strikeouts. The four hits included 3 RBI’s. The Pats committed two errors. Glendive had one.
Parker Sinks led Richland with one hit and two RBI’s and one walk. Cayden Heck had a run, a hit and an RBI.
Cooper McNally opened on the mound for the Patriots and pitched the first three innings, yielding three runs on two hits with four walks and zero strikeouts. McNally faced 17 batters, throwing 35 strikes on 66 pitches. Blake Johnson pitched the final three innings, yielding one run on zero hits with two walks and one strikeout. Johnson faced 13 batters, throwing 29 strikes on 44 pitches.
The first game Sunday in Glendive started out close until the Blue Devils turned the bottom of the sixth inning into a scorefest. With the score tied 4-4 the Blue Devils converted five hits, three walks and two Patriots errors into seven runs and an 11-4 lead with just three outs remaining for the Patriots in the top of the seventh. Eight pitches and three fly outs to the Glendive shortstop ended the game with a walkoff loss.
Richland finished the game with four runs, six hits and five errors. Glendive had 11 runs, 10 hits and three errors.
Offensively for the Patriots Johnson went two for two at the plate. Heck also had two hits. Ty Schepens scored two runs and Sinks added two RBI’s off his solo hit.
Ryder Hansen pitched five innings facing 27 batters, throwing 58 strikes on 99 pitches. Hansen struck out six batters, walked five and yielded six runs on six hits. Heck pitched the final inning facing 11 batters, throwing 22 strikes on 38 pitches. Heck gave up four hits and five runs with two walks and one strikeout.
SEASON WRAP UP
Richland finished the regular season with a record of 5-27-1 and will be the 7th Seed in the Eastern “A” American Legion District Tournament Thursday-Sunday in Miles City at Connors Field.
Patriots Manager Scotty Sturgis said he would have liked to have earned more wins on the season but had plenty of positives to talk about.
“Obviously, we would’ve liked to have had a few more wins under our belts. But if the team shows up this weekend, laser-focused and ready to play, we can compete and play with anyone going into the district tournament,” Sturgis said. “The wins and losses don’t show how much better these guys are getting, but the statistics show it.”
They sure do. First off the Pats got their first win of the season in the team’s first District doubleheader of the season on the road at Miles City. Last year that first win came after 26 straight losses.
Richland’s Team Batting Average is up almost more than 80 points over last year; On Base Percentage is up 50 points; the team has a whopping 125 fewer strikeouts than last year; the team has 15 more stolen bases than last year.
“Pitching wise, we are still improving on that, but our team Earned Run Average is better than last year. We are at 9.7 compared to 14.33 last year,” he said.
Sturgis said the team needs to work on its focus and aggression heading into the big tournament this weekend.
“When we play aggressive we play really good baseball. When we don’t play aggressive is when we make mental mistakes,” he said.” Mental toughness is something we struggle with. When we get backed into a corner we tend to panic and we need to learn to fight back.
“We have played quite a bit of games on this field (Connors Field in Miles City) so the familiarity and knowing how the field plays will be beneficial. We have guys who will be rested up good and will have plenty of pitchers.
“My expectation is for them to leave everything out of the field and give us their all,” Sturgis said. “Be good teammates and respect the game of baseball.”
NEXT UP FOR THE PATRIOTS
The Patriots will open Eastern “A” District tournament action with a 4 pm game Thursday versus the #2 ranked Cardinals. Each team is guaranteed a minimum of two games.
Tournament Seeding with Records
#1 Billings Blue Jays 21–3 .875
#2 Billings Cardinals 20–4 .833
#3 Laurel Dodgers 19-5 .792
#4 Miles City Mavericks 9–15 .375
#5 Glasgow Reds 7–17 .292
#6 Glendive Blue Devils 5-19 .208
#7 Richland Patriots 5-19 .208