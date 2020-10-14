It is never fun to hear someone tell us how we can grow and learn from a loss, or how losing builds character.
The classic ‘We’ll get them next time” always stings because you wanted to get them this time.
Losing sucks, I get that. Trust me.
For three out of my four years in high school playing soccer, my team had a losing record, usually losing early in the postseason.
Although it sucks to hear after a loss, there are things to take away from defeat, and losing can provide some learning and lessons in the game.
Losing also builds drive and the want to be better, a hunger to not let it happen again.
Shoot, I still have some losses stored in my brain that I think about every now and then because I hate the fact that they happened, and I do not want to let it happen again.
For instance, the first basketball game of my eighth grade year, we lost 46-43 to one of the better teams in our region.
In the second half, I missed two wide-open layups, and of course with simple math, two layups is four points and we would have won by a point. Of course, even if I make those the other team can still win, but that is the thought that has stuck with me.
Since then, I have made it a point to not miss layups, and that is the finer thing to get out of losses.
Take the pain you feel and turn it into the drive and motivation to do better. Look back at the game and understand why you lost and fix that at practice and the next game.
As a parent or sibling or teammate, if you see your sibling or child or teammate upset after a loss, it shows they care, so help them grow from it and show them that there is a silver lining to the outcome.
A loss means more than just the number in your team’s record, so understand that and make the most of it.
This goes for life even. You screw up on a big test or at work, learn from it.
The ability to take on the weight and feelings of that loss and turn it around is such a great talent and one that not everyone has. It even goes unseen by others, so make it something that sticks out about you.
We all see the frustration and anger that appears on a team’s or coach’s face when the final horn sounds and your score is lower than the opponents’ but the behind-the-scenes of how the negative is turned into a positive is a beautiful thing that we cannot overlook and need to understand is part of sports as a whole.