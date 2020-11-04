Communication is key.
This is such a general statement, yet it is very true and very important for so many different aspects of life, whether it be relationships, friendships or sports.
Yeah, sports have communication constantly happening throughout its processes, and maybe even more so than other areas of life, communication in sports has to happen so fast and so accurately.
For example (especially this year), if games are being scheduled or have to be made up in a short amount of time, back-and-forth communication between athletic directors and other schools and those schools' respective teams is very important.
But on the court or field or course, between the athletes and coaches, the exchanged words and expressions and gestures say a lot, sometimes things that we do not always catch or understand when we can't hear what they are saying.
In the heat of the moment (hi Asia) the quick-acting of athletes can be the difference between points for or against your team, eventually building up to a win or loss.
In volleyball, for example, if two players both say they are going to hit a ball that is falling between them, or if neither claim the ball, then both may go for it or neither will go for it and the ball will fall in for a point for the other team. It happens all the time, and those are easy points for the opponent that really hurt.
It's the same way in baseball: Two outfielders may both call a fly ball, but if they hinder each other's ability to catch it, the ball may fall and runners will either get on base, or advance a base or score.
Perhaps one of the most intriguing forms of communication in the middle of a game is the non-verbal cues.
The team captain may shoot a quick but intense glare to the player who made a couple mistakes in a row to send a message to stop screwing up. It's a powerful tool in athletes' and even coaches' arsenal.
If you have been to enough football or baseball games, you know by now that coaches will send the quarterback or defense or hitter signals with their hand motions, and the receiver of the message knows what to do.
That signal direction is one of the most fascinating things in sports because of how complex the arm motions look from the coach, and yet every different move can and does mean a bunch of different things.
Lastly, the other type of communication comes from the fans.
The cheering, clapping and encouragement from fans can have a big impact on the outcome because teams feed on positive or negative energy. Even if a team looks to be losing by a big margin, if a crowd starts to feed energy to the players, things can turn around.
Of course, skills and talent and other factors determine the outcome of games, but how teams use or don't use communication can have a big impact on the game as well.