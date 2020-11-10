After every practice or every game, members of each team thin, about what could have been done differently or what was done perfectly.
Because I didn't make this play, we lost the game.
Because I did make this play, I set up my teammate to score and win the game.
You know, the usual stuff.
Now, though, as teams' seasons come to an end in the playoffs for these fall sports, looking back at the season as a whole can do a lot more than looking back at one game could, in some ways.
Now, with a whole season-worth of experience to ponder and analyze, there is a bigger net to cast into the air of knowledge.
With a game, you get focused on what went wrong in that game and what to improve immediately for the next game.
After so many games, teams start to see bigger problems or assets in the team, but even then, a game-by-game mentality is still in use because you have to play a season out one day and one game at a time.
Since basketball is coming up, let's use basketball as an example.
In one game, a team may say, "We gave up 30 second-chance points to our opponent, so next game we will have to rebound a lot better." That next game, they very well may rebound better and reduce the other team's second-chance points, but if the problem arises in future games, then it becomes a season-long issue.
At that point, the team can look back on the season and say, "Our boxing-out techniques were not good enough, and we were not quick with our reactions to the ball coming off the rim and backboard." That is a longer-term problem that can be worked on for a longer period of time and for the next year.
That brings up foresight, which goes hand-in-hand with hindsight once a season ends.
With the whole offseason to get better and work on things before the season, the hindsight of the prior season becomes even more important.
If that basketball team didn't rebound well on a consistent basis the last season, they can work on that through the offseason and become a very good rebounding team for next year.
In that same thought, if a team is really good at something, they can use hindsight to see how it worked and improve it even more, or they can alter it so they aren't as predictable next year.
During the season, teams are focused on getting better at what they need to fix, but they also have to plan ahead for the teams they will face and work on things specifically for that team.
With split time focused on what could be two different things, overall progression may not always get as far as a team would hope.
That is why, once the season ends, hindsight can be even more useful because there is more time to dissect everything and collectively work on it as a whole.