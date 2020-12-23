Watching sports live and in-person is already a fun and rewarding experience as it is and no matter the sport, but each sport has its unique attributes that make it stand apart from the rest.
With basketball, game-winning or buzzer-beating shots are a sure-fire way to get the crowd going and to create some excitement in the gymnasium.
For hockey, the atmosphere is quite simply all you need because it is what makes the experience so much better.
There is nothing like watching a hockey game in person, and from the sports that I have seen played all the way up to the professional level (basketball, hockey, football, baseball), I can honestly say every time that I enjoyed the atmosphere of the hockey games better.
Explaining the infatuation with the atmosphere is tricky to do because even I don't necessarily know what exactly it is that keeps me wanting more.
But all I can say is that each time I have seen a professional hockey game in-person, it was generally the most fun and rewarding experience.
The way sound is trapped inside the gymnasium creates an echoing and louder effect that could be fun.
At professional games, the colors and other sounds and effects that the team puts on add to the whole experience inside, and it helps make a perfect atmosphere to catch some live hockey action.
There are two other pieces of the hockey puzzle that are always exciting and make hockey the best sport to watch in-person: The fighting and the more subtle noises.
Fights, of course, are just another part of hockey and get the crowd going with promises of a good fight to entertain everybody.
The other thing that make hockey games so special is the nuances.
For example, hearing the ice crunch the first time when the players start their warmups is such a nice and relaxing and warm feeling.
There are other sounds, like the clacking of sticks when the puck lands right into their wheelhouse, that once you really listen for and listen to, will elevate your whole experience at hockey games for the future.
Hockey, as is, is almost like the perfect sport.
The game doesn't move too fast, but it also doesn't move too slowly. It's cold enough for the ice to stay frozen, but it isn't so cold for the fans that they have to step away and get some warmth.
There are multiple things that go into making a game or venue worth enjoying and going to, and for me, any hockey arena would definitely be worth going to because of what they can offer.
Try to really enjoy all the perks that come with going to a hockey game because there are things I guarantee that you'll pick up on.
Hockey is the best sport to watch live, but these characteristics are what really help the sport stand out as a great thing to see live.
Quite simply, hockey is electric. Something is always happening, and the fans are some of the best sports fans you will find.
Hockey really sucks you into what's happening down on the ice, and because it's in a closed space, it's easier for the noise and energy to stay right with you the whole time.
Watching hockey is so fun, and it's back up and going, so we will get to be a part of this awesome environment for the foreseeable future.