One moment, a team can be down big in the middle of a game, and the next moment, they are in the lead and look to dominate the game.
How does it happen? The other team looked so good and was winning quite convincingly, yet just minutes later, they looked like they were a completely different team, and the other team now looks like the dominator of the match.
Momentum.
It is the one thing that when paired with talent can make any team virtually unstoppable.
For any college basketball bracket enthusiasts, you know that momentum can make the underdog, or a 'Cinderella team,' defeat even the best and biggest schools in the country when they have no business doing so.
When discussing momentum, though, it really can be an argumentative point.
Really, the teams win the games themselves without any outside presence, but at the same time, momentum certainly does help teams out when they are in a pinch.
Whether it be a football team down by four scores in the fourth quarter or a basketball team down by 20 points with five minutes left to go, something kicks in and gets the team going.
It could be the crowd cheering and clapping and waving their fan gear, or it could be an inspirational speech from a coach or teammate; whatever it is, it starts some spirit and momentum to get going in the team's favor.
No matter what it is, it is an incredible thing to witness a team all of a sudden come back from looking flat and defeated.
Even beyond a game, momentum carries through the season. Especially if a team wins its last few games of the regular season, they will have a lot of momentum going into the postseason.
Take the Tennessee Titans during the last National Football League season.
Nobody expected them to make much of a splash in the postseason, and yet, they nearly made it to the Super Bowl.
In the first round of the playoffs, the Titans beat the dynasty New England Patriots on the road. To follow up that performance, they defeated the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens on the road too.
Of course, there is the adage that you only have to be better than the team for one game, but for the Titans, there was definitely some momentum helping them knock off some of the best teams in the league.
Momentum is definitely something to not overlook because things change quickly when a team gets some energy going.
It is also fun to see, so watch to see how momentum affects future games that you go to and how each team handles it because it will help decide the outcome of the game.