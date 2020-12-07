On Monday, Dec. 7, teams for winter sports across Montana finally got the chance to start official practices to get themselves ready for their respective seasons, whether it be basketball or wrestling.
Hockey teams, for example the local Richland Youth Hockey teams, have been practicing and will start their first games in a week or so.
It is kind of an old saying at this point, but it certainly rings true no matter what: Practice makes perfect.
Doing something, in this case of sports a craft or skill, over and over will continue to build up and turn into something great.
Every day at a practice brings a new opportunity to learn something or multiple things.
Every day brings the new chance for a new lesson to take in and apply.
Every day is another chance to be great.
That’s the beauty of practices; you can make a mistake, and you still have time that day or the next day to learn and not make that mistake again.
Sometimes practices can be a drag, no doubt, but practices always have a good outcome, whether it be for an individual, for the next game or for the season as a whole.
The thing to keep in mind about practices, especially this time of year, is that they are crucial for every team.
Teams have had workouts or open gyms sure, and returning players for any team already know how to play with each other to an extent for sure.
But the thing is, everybody has to get their bodies and minds back to that form for whatever sport it is that they are getting ready to play.
Even for players who have been playing together for awhile, they have to get that chemistry going again after not playing for so long.
For new players, mainly freshmen coming up to high school for example, there have to get tuned into new coaching styles or systems possibly.
Or, if a team has a new coach, they will need these practices the most so that they can learn completely new styles and expectations.
Possibly the most important thing that teams will focus on right now, though, is conditioning.
Athletes are always “in shape,” where their bodies are so trained and fit at a certain point that even after months of not playing a sport, they can still get back into things pretty well.
But they’ll have to get back into playing shape, so that they can run up and down a court for an entire game without getting tired or slowing down.
Game shape is a whole different level of fitness, and that will be a focus for most, if not all, teams during these first weeks of practice, with the technical aspects of each sport coming along of course.
Right now is a great time for winter teams because they get to get back to their official practices and kick off the winter, but these are also some of the most important first steps for each team to start winter off on the right foot.