Playoff atmosphere is in abundance this time of year, as both football and volleyball teams across the state are starting the first stages of the postseason.
Some teams have won, and some teams have lost, but ultimately, only one team (based on classes) will get to say that they outlasted everyone else and won the state title.
With the knowledge that every game could be their last, each team competing in the playoffs this fall season feels that pressure.
The pressure to not make a mistake during the game. The pressure to, especially, not make a mistake in the final moments of the game because one wrong move, even something small, could mean an early trip home or another weekend of the season.
Playoff pressure, let’s call it, is different from other pressure athletes and coaches experience during the regular season, for the most part.
That is not to say there is no great pressure during the regular season; when it comes to games within your conference or district or division, you want to win as much as possible to make the playoffs and get a good seeding in the postseason, so there is pressure to perform well in the games that matter.
But once you do get to the playoffs, you do not want to leave, and as an athlete, you want to be able to say that you and your team were able to perform and win in the playoffs.
It really is a different feeling. Fans are on the edge of their seats even more, watching to see if their children and their children’s friends can pull out the victory against another good team.
As a player, you can sense that the tension is higher, and both teams want the victory even more than in other situations.
You make each throw or hit or take a shot or whatever with more thought and focus than ever before because you do not want to be responsible for anything negative against the team.
Playoff pressure is so great because the rewards and the feelings for winning, as well as the consequences and feelings of losing, are greater than they are in any other situation.
Just getting to the postseason is a reward in itself that gives you such a good feeling, so losing that feeling is a reason to want to do even better. You got to the big stage and made it to the postseason, ahead of many other teams and players in your area, in your state and in the country, even.
That is nothing to take lightly, and that is why playoff pressure is so heavy.
They always say that the best players, or even the ‘legends,’ are born in the postseason.
To an outside spectator, or even to fans at times, the pressure and weight of the situation felt by the players is not always evident.
As we now get to the first and second stages of the playoffs in Montana, though, watch for how players and coaches react to that pressure, and understand that they are about to go through a lot, especially mentally, with how they handle playing in tight situations.