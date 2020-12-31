Things are taking a little bit of a turn for this edition of Finer Things because instead of focusing on a specific topic within sports or within a sport, I want to mainly give a big thank you to everyone who has helped me so far.
I came to Sidney back in July and started at the Herald on July 27, and from the get-go, people in Sidney were very helpful and welcoming.
On one of my first days on the job, a Sidney Public Schools Board of Trustees meeting took place, and while I have covered meetings before, I had no idea where it was taking place at.
I got to the high school and asked a student or two if they knew where the meeting was, and when they said they didn’t know, I started to panic.
Luckily, Chris Lee was there to help me.
I hadn’t talked to him hardly at all prior to this situation, but I called him to ask where the meeting was at, and when I got to the administration building, he was there to greet me and let me know what was going on.
That’s just one example of the overall gratitude and help that I’ve got since my arrival, but it is a pretty good one.
Coaches, athletes, students and a bunch of other people have all been helpful to me for writing stories or for taking photos or for whatever else it may have been.
For journalists everywhere, their job cannot be done if it wasn’t for the people who were willing to be interviewed or meet up for a photo or send in information if they could not attend a game or event.
I believe I’ve said it before in some capacity, but before moving to Sidney, I had never been west of Kansas City, so this is the furthest I’ve eve been away from any place that I know.
But people in Sidney have been very helpful to knowing the town and surrounding areas, as well as letting me know about the best places to visit.
The amount of support I’ve gotten in my short time here has been tremendous, and I want to give a big thank you to everyone who helped me, even if we only talked for a short time or met just once briefly. It all means a lot.
As for sports, the schools in Richland County looked good in the fall, so the winter and spring sports look to be exciting as well.
I am looking forward to continuing to meet a lot of different people, and I look forward to bringing you all more sports coverage.