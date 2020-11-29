One of the things college coaches will say about a player on their team or a player they are recruiting is that they are a good kid and they are good in the classroom.
With sports, it doesn't wholly matter what the kid does in the classroom because that has no effect on their ability to shoot or pass or throw a ball, etc.
Nonetheless, coaches bring it up all the time, that they are a good kid.
Why?
Well, in high school and college sports, your grades do matter because schools and/or coaches won't let you play if you're failing classes. In general, too, they want their athletes to be good people, representing the program and school in a positive way.
But the interconnectivity of sports and grades, or sports and someone's attitude, are just the tip of the iceberg.
Coaches want you to be a good student and a good person because coaches are there to help athletes grow and mature, but there are steps tp becoming that way.
Show up on time. Always work hard. Never give up.
Those are arguably the three biggest cornerstones of being successful at a sport, but also in life. If you show up to practice on time, you don't miss anything and you don't get in trouble. The same goes for your job.
If you always give it your all and try the very best that you can, people will appreciate it and be more understanding when you make a mistake. This goes for, again, both a sport and your job or relationship or whatever else.
And, of course, don't quit. Quitting makes you look weak and makes people lose respect for you. What do you know, that goes for a sport and life in general.
As with any subject or area of interest, a sport will teach you a lot about the specific thing that you are investing your time in. With basketball, you learn how to shoot a basketball and defend against a basketball offense.
But the intangibles (another word coaches like to use), like putting in the effort to dive for a loose ball, or showing up on time for practice to learn a new play, are the things that can translate off a court and into multiple parts of life.
Let's face it: I absolutely suck at golf. I get irritated any time I have ever tried to golf because I just flat out stink. But golf is a game that requires a lot of patience and calculation, both of which I can take away and use in plenty other parts of my life.
Sports is often referred to as a distraction from life; if you had a bad day or times are tough, you can turn on a game or go play a game and escape for a bit.
But we don't think about how it impacts life, when it has a pretty big role in shaping us and our habits and attitudes.