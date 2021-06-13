I’m bringing back the Finer Things label for this clump of thoughts to bring up one of the overlooked but very amazing things about track and field and swimming.
It started when I talked with Marie Holler, the head coach of the Sidney Tiger Sharks swim team.
She mentioned that joining the swim team can be a huge benefit to athletes who compete in other sports because swimming works your whole body, and it can keep athletes in shape over the summer or help them get stronger for their primary sport.
My initial thought was, “That is so true, why didn’t I do that in high school?” But after more thought, I realized that track and field can give you the same benefits in a similar way.
Doing sprints in track may not give you the same arm workout that swimming does, for example, but the versatility needed for track and field and swimming is a great benefit for athletes.
An athlete can focus on just one sport and be good at it, but there is always room for improvement.
Say a basketball player wants to be able to jump higher to grab rebounds or dunk the ball, why not join track and try out high jump to get more work in on your jumping ability?
For a sport where you need to use your whole body, like football or hockey, swimming could help athletes get in great shape during the summer and work muscles across their whole body to get stronger.
It’s a terrific idea to do these sports if they aren’t already your primary sport, and like I said, I wish I would’ve thought of that when I was in high school.
On top of that, playing multiple sports in high school is something that, if you are looking to play in college, coaches look for and love to see in an athlete.
College coaches like to point out the difference between a “player” (someone who plays one sport) and an “athlete” (someone who plays multiple sports, is very versatile).
The experience and endurance you build from playing multiple sports builds your overall skill set, which makes you a better athlete, and looking at the athletes in the area who have committed to play a sport in college, they all benefit from playing multiple sports.
Specializing in one sport and being great at it is one thing, but having that athleticism built from multiple sports cannot be understated and should always be a conversation with athletes.
And when it comes to swimming and track and field, this benefit they can bring seems to be missed a lot under the face of the sports themselves.
I remember long-time Eastern Illinois University track and field coach Tom Akers once told a class I was in that he hated when newspapers called track and field athletes “players.” He said they are athletes, and I see why.
You have to be an athlete to be able to compete well in track and field, and track and field, along with swimming, will make you a better athlete in turn.