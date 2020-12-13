There are so many athletes in this world, and in this country alone, that it would take you 100 lifetimes to be able to count them all.
But what does it take to be the best, or to make it to the next level of athletics?
It takes drive, motivation, skill and a whole lot more, but everything starts with that drive.
Drive is both a want and a need, and they go hand-in-hand. You want to get better and need to get better to be able to compete at the same level as others.
With how many athletes there are, it would be easy to think that everyone has this nature in them automatically, but that's not the case. It just depends person-by-person.
The drive that athletes who are willing to do what it takes to get to the next level is beautiful and admirable because it took a lot of work to craft and pays off tremendously.
There's always a start to anything, and anything can be the start of this drive. For me, it started playing video games on a Sega Genesis when I was pretty young still, and I wanted to get better at the games I was playing.
Once youth sports started, I always wanted to get better and do well.
As I got older, I wanted to win, so I got better to be able to win. Now, you can't play a simple game of cards with me without me throwing around some expletives when I lose or mess up.
The pieces may be different for each person, but the formula is usually the same progression or in a similar fashion.
Pushing yourself beyond your limits and putting in more time than anyone else, those are just a couple ways to help build this drive up even more.
Every athlete has drive behind them, pushing them, but depending on how dedicated they are, the results vary.
We see a player score a touchdown or make a three-point shot or pin an opposing wrestler to the ground, but what went into that performance in the recent days, weeks, months and years?
You hear coaches talk about those certain players who are the first ones to show up to practice or a game and are the last ones to leave, and what they have is impeccable drive.
The will to get there more than on time, the passion and want to get better and be the best they can be, they have it all.
It really is a beautiful thing because when athletes talk about their performances or when you watch their performances, you can see it play out and deduce wha kind of time and effort has been put in.
Most people don't see that drive because they aren't there for it all of course, but what we can see are the results, which is something to appreciate and think about when seeing sports play out in front of us.