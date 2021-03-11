Some of the weather as of late has given a nice feeling of Spring, with the beautiful sunshine and the warmer temperatures gracing Richland County.
The first signs of Spring are great reminders for what the season brings: The chance to get back outside and enjoy the many things nature can give us.
It could be the chance to get back to gardening, the chance to go for long walks or the chance to participate in or watch outdoor sports again.
Don’t get me wrong, watching basketball and hockey and wrestling have been terrific experiences during the winter, but nothing beats the sensations you get when those first steps are taken onto the fresh ground that the now-gone winter blanket provides for outdoor activities.
Baseball, softball, soccer and track and field all have their own unique characteristics and fandoms that make them so great, but the one thing they do all have some common ground.
Literally, they all play on the ground outdoors.
Sure there are a couple differences in the terrains each sport calls home. Soccer fields are completely made up of grass or turf, and baseball/softball fields are a mix of dirt and grass, or are sometimes turf. Some track events take place on the track itself, but others take place on the ground as well.
No matter what, they are all surrounded by the great outdoors with nothing but cleats separating them from the ground beneath their feet.
While turf can be fun to play on, playing on all-natural grass is such a great feeling, and the grass itself provides one of the best sensations in sports: The scent it gives off when it is freshly cut.
Imagine it: You and your teammates hop out of your vehicles, get your gear in-hand and take the first steps on the grass for the first practices or game of the season.
It’s a scene that every sense can get involved with, but none is stronger than the sense of smell.
That scent alone gives you the inspiration and energy to make the most of the time outside and have a great day and season.
And really, it helps create a whole atmosphere that Spring sports seem to have, which is different from other seasons’ sports.
The idea of people sitting in lawn chairs or bleachers and watching softball or soccer or some track events is different from people doing that for say, football, because of the fresh Spring air and grass.
You can say grass is grass, or air is air, but there are distinct differences that give Spring sports a different feeling and experience. It’s bright outside and you’re excited to be able to enjoy sports outdoors once again.
Instead of screaming and chanting being confined in a gymnasium or arena, it is now allowed to spread all over the field and spectator areas and somehow engulf the area in its own way.
The first games and events for these Spring sports are going to be starting up very shortly, and when you go, let the environment and the sensations of the fresh outdoors enhance your experience because there is new excitement surrounding new sports seasons kicking off.
The best part is, you don't have to even be on the field yet, and the scent of the cut grass wafting through the air already makes you feel like the game has started.