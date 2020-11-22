Basketball is on the horizon, and once it gets here, it will bring a new wave of excitement and atmosphere as the sports world transitions to the cold months.
There are a lot of finer points to appreciate about basketball, but none other is greater than this one phrase: Tickle the twine.
A lot of people probably know what this phrase means, but just in case you don't, it is a phrase to describe the sensation/sound of a player shooting the ball and getting a swish when the ball drops through the net.
The sound made by the ball whipping through the net (the swish) is, I am ready to say, arguably the best sound in sports.
Sure, others are up there, but none is as satisfying or gratifying or even soothing to the ear as the beautiful swish made my a beautiful shot.
There is almost a criteria for the swish, though.
It can't be a layup, and the shot usually has to be from a certain distance away from the basket, at least eight feet, let's say.
At that distance and beyond, enough air time and velocity would be behind the ball to be able to create the sound.
It does happen fairly often: Free throws, mid-range jump shots and three-point shots are all viable to make the sound, and no matter which it is, the sound is just as nice to hear.
While a swish is simply one of the best sounds in sports and is just pleasing to hear, it also is a sign of a good shooter.
Good shooters will make their shots, regardless of if it is a swish or not because shooting does come down to the ability to get the ball in the basket, even if it hits the rim or backboard on the way in.
But the really good shooters can constantly hit the middle of the basket, creating the swish when the ball doesn't touch the rim at all.
Look at some of the best three-point shooters in the National Basketball Association or on your local team the next time you see them play.
Because they have their craft down better than most others, their shot will go to the same spot and fairly consistently hit nothing but net.
A swish is such a sweet part of the game that is really unique to basketball. The term is used in hockey from what I have seen, but the sound is the really unique part of it.
It's a sound that, when a gym is completely silent, can pierce the silence and bring life back into the gym. It's a sign that you can be confident the shot went in.
Quite simply, it is the best sound in sports. Nothing sounds quite like the whipping of the net that is a swish.
It's sweet, it's satisfying, it's the swish.