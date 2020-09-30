This is the first edition of a new weekly column I am going to be doing from now on where I talk about something in sports that I think goes typically unnoticed or is worthy of admiration, called 'Finer Things.'
A lot of things in sports can be dissected and analyzed to death, but for the very first edition, I want to focus on something in volleyball that a lot of people may not know or see in the action of the game.
We all see a middle or outside hitter for one team smack the volleyball down to the opponent’s court for the kill, but in the times where a libero or back row player can get to the hit, they ‘dig’ the ball and set up their hitters’ chances for a kill.
What is truly amazing about what the back row players do with the meteorite of a hit coming their way is that they can direct it to their setters or hitters in the front row.
Yeah, I know right, it is incredible.
It is really hard for me to imagine being able to process how fast a spiked volleyball is coming at me and where it is exactly going, then being able to direct it with your bump or dig to your setter or hitters.
Of course, back row players do this on serves too, but serves are generally a little easier to handle.
Naturally, not every serve or hit is handled well enough to set up the setters and hitters, or even handled well enough to keep the ball in play, but it is truly admirable how players can direct such a hard hit in literally the blink of an eye.
The other thing that cannot be understated is how important it is to handle a hit or serve.
Being able to get the ball to setters and hitters after just one hit sets up a better chance for a good hit or tip from the front row players, which is of course the best chance to get points.
A mishandled serve or hit can keep the ball in the back row for another hit or two, which will usually result in a softer hit ball over the net or an easier hit to handle, or, at the very worst, a mishandled hit will lead to a point for the other team.
I am sure you have seen it before, when a back row player does not handle the hit or serve well and the team has to scramble to get the ball o0ver the net, or they settle for a softer and more manageable hit to send back over.
That is why the next time you watch a volleyball game, you should look at back row players and watch their digs and bumps and see how it either does or does not set up the front row for a better play because it truly is amazing.