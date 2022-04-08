In a first ever for District 2C, 20 all-conference players took the court in Lambert for the First Annual Montana Classi-C game. The games featured both girls and boys teams competing for bragging rights in the inaugural event.
The girl’s team played first and the white team was victorious with Bill Triplett as their coach. They won against the blue team, coached by Kara Triplett, 76-51.
Leading for the white team was Shayla Fawcett (Plentywood) with 13 points, one offensive rebound and one defensive rebound. Following closely behind was Brooke Reuter (Savage) with ten points, one defensive rebound and two steals.
Alexis Moline (Circle) had nine points, two defensive rebounds and two steals in the game.
Makena Hauge (Culbertson), Jaylyn Klempel (Richey) and Megan Granbois (Culbertson) all contributed eight points to the scoreboard. Hauge also had three defensive rebounds and one steal, Klempel had two defensive rebounds, one offensive rebound and one steal and Granbois gave four offensive rebounds and four defensive rebounds.
Emma Brensdal (Plentywood) and Kierra Brunelle (Grenora) both finished the game with seven points. Brensdal also grabbed five defensive rebounds and four offensive rebounds and Brunelle had four defensive rebounds and one offensive rebound.
Carolyne Christofferson (Froid) added four points from the post, grabbed three defensive rebounds, one offensive rebound and one steal, while Destiny Thompson (Culbertson) ended the game with two points and two defensive rebounds.
Liv Wangerin (Plentywood) led scores for the Blue team with 12 points, one defensive rebound, three offensive rebounds and two steals while Elsie Wilson (Bainville) followed close behind with nine points, four offensive rebounds and one steal.
Elizabeth Field (Grenora), Baylee Davidson (Froid) and Sierra Nagle (Circle) all finished the game with six points. Field also had one offensive rebound and two steals and Davidson had two defensive rebounds, one offensive rebound and two steals.
Grace Gackle (Circle) and Teah Conradsen (Savage) both ended with three points. Gackle also contributed three offensive rebounds and one steal while Conradsen had two defensive rebounds and one offensive rebound.
Ashtyn Curtiss (Plentywood), Dasani Nesbit (Froid) and Annie Kaul (Plentywood) contributed two points to the books. Curtiss also had three defensive rebounds, Nesbit had one defensive rebound and two offensive rebounds and Kaul grabbed two steals.
For six of these athletes, this was the last time they will step on the court to compete in basketball in their high school careers. Curtiss, Field, Wangerin, Nagle, Klempel and Fawcett will all be graduating in May and advancing to the next step of their education.
The two boy’s teams also played a close game with the White team, coached by Bill Triplett, winning 87-85.
On the white team, Mason Dethman (Froid) led with 31 points, four defensive rebounds and four steals. Grady Gonsioroski (Lambert) finished the game with 23 points, two defensive rebounds, one offensive rebound and one steal.
Jeff Tjelde (Fairview) added 11 points, three defensive rebounds and three offensive rebounds to the books while Caesn Erickson (Savage) had nine points and three defensive rebounds.
Erik Field (Grenora) finished the game with six points and one defensive rebound and Kanyon Taylor (Fairview) added five points and four defensive rebounds.
Brett Stentoft (Froid) rounded out the scoring for the white team with two points, eight defensive rebounds and one offensive rebound.
Brett Mullin (Lambert) and Caydon Trupe (Plentywood) grabbed one defensive rebound each.
Leading the scores for the blue team, coached by Kara Triplett, was Braedon Romo (Bainville) with 15 points, three defensive rebounds, one offensive rebound and two steals with Reese Wirtz (Plentywood) following close behind with 14 points, two defensive rebounds and two offensive rebounds.
Colin Avance (Culbertson) scored ten points, two defensive rebounds and one offensive rebound while Javonne Nesbit (Froid) and Ayden Knudsen (Bainville) finished with nine points. Nesbit also had two defensive rebounds and two offensive rebounds while Knudsen had three defensive rebounds, one offensive rebound and one steal.
Easton Tommerup (Plentywood) contributed seven points to the scoreboard along with one defensive rebound. Jesse Strickland (Bainville), Beau Beery (Circle) and Hunter Sharbono (Fairview) all had six points in the game. Strickland also had four defensive rebounds, three offensive rebounds and one steal, Beery had six defensive rebounds and one offensive rebound and Sharbono with four defensive rebounds and one steal.
Bode Miller (Froid) rounded out the scores for the team with three points, five defensive rebounds and one offensive rebound.
Seniors for the boys include Strickland, Romo, Wirtz, Nesbit, Miller, Erickson, Gonsioroski, Field, Mullin, Taylor, Stendtoft and Tyler Wivholm.