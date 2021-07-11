Watercraft inspection stations are the first line of defense to protect Montana’s water from the harmful impacts of aquatic invasive species (AIS). Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is introducing the first annual Watercraft Inspector Appreciation Week on August 2-8.
Inspectors work at more than 20 roadside watercraft inspection stations located across the state that are operated by FWP and partner organizations.
“Watercraft inspectors are incredibly important to the AIS prevention program,” says Tom Woolf, AIS bureau chief for FWP. “They deserve a big thank you for all the long hours they work in remote locations under some extreme weather conditions.”
Inspectors are trained to examine a wide variety of motorized and non-motorized boats, some with complex internal systems and ballast tanks that need special consideration to inspect and decontaminate. They follow a check list to ensure all watercraft are free of invasive plants, animals and standing water.
Events are being planned during the first annual Watercraft Inspector Appreciation Week at stations across the state. Stakeholders and the public are encouraged to say thanks to their local watercraft inspectors.
Organizations that would like to “adopt” their local watercraft station and help celebrate the inspection staff should contact FWP at 406-444-7815.
Find information about Montana’s watercraft inspection stations at CleanDrainDryMT.com.