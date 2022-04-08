The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet April 19 in person at the State Capitol in room 317. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.
The meetings will be streamed live on the FWP website and broadcast through MPAN, YouTube, and Zoom. The commission will take public comment on agenda items in person and via Zoom. To make a comment via Zoom, you must register on the FWP website between noon on April 11 and noon on April 18. The public will also be able to comment in person at the meeting or at any FWP regional office.
The commission will make final decisions on the following:
Director’s Office
2023 Fish, Wildlife and Parks Budget Goals
Contractual Elk Public Access Agreement (454) Permit Biennial Rule
Parks and Outdoor Recreation
Acceptance of Poindexter Slough FAS Land Donation (Beaverhead River)
Fishing Access Site Annual Rule
Enforcement
Administrative Rule restricting motorized use on Boulder River adopting the work group’s recommendations
Fisheries
Select Upper Missouri River Reservoir Fisheries Management Plan Advisory Committee, Region 4
Implement Upper Yellowstone River Smallmouth Bass Catch, Kill, and Report Regulation, Region 3
Reinstate 2021 Kokanee Regulations for Georgetown Lake, Region 2
Wildlife
Amendments to ARM 12.9.1403 regarding Grizzly Bear Demographic objectives for the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem
2022-2023 mountain lion hunting regulations, season structures, and hunting district boundaries
2022/2023 peregrine falcon take
2022 migratory bird season dates and bag limits
2022 CSKT upland bird and waterfowl regulations
2022 grazing and sharecrop leases
The commission will also hear informational updates on crossbows and drought and a proposal to classify caracal cats as a prohibited species.
FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.
For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission page on the FWP website.
FWP's website offers live streamed audio of each Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.