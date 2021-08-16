The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet in person on Aug. 20 at the State Capitol in room 303. Additional seating is available in the balcony. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.
Public comment via Zoom will be managed with the system utilized by the Legislature. People interested in commenting must register online via the Fish, Wildlife & Parks website by 12 p.m. Aug. 19. Members of the public will also be able to comment in person at the meeting or at any FWP regional office.
“We’re grateful to the Legislative Services staff for their help in setting us up with the system at the capitol,” said FWP director Hank Worsech. “This new meeting format should be much simpler for people to provide their comments to the commission.”
The commission is expected to make final decisions on the following:
Marias Crossing FAS Acquisition
Montana Rail Lin Clark Fork River Temporary Closure Rule
Future Fisheries Improvement Program Summer 2021 Funding Recommendations
Southwest Montana Brown Trout Fishing Regulations
Wolf and Furbearer Trapping Setbacks
2021 Furbearer Seasons and Quotas
2021 Wolf Season Quotas, Regulations
2021 Traditional Muzzleloader Deer and Elk Season
2021-22 Elk Shoulder Season Adjustments
Nongame Check-Off Workplan
Jordan Urban Wildlife Plan
2021 Contractual Public Elk Hunting Access Agreements
Pheasant Translocations
The commission will hear and may move forward the following proposals:
2022 Fishing Regulations
Brucellosis Review and Annual Work Plan
Big Horn Sheep Transplant to Wild Horse Island
Turkey Transplants in Region 4
Mule Deer Adaptive Harvest Management Plan
The commission will also look at endorsing the Sha Ron FAS acquisition, and hear presentations for the selection of conservation organizations who will conduct various license auctions.
FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186. For a full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission page on the FWP website
FWP’s website offers live streamed audio of each Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.