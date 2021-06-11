The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet June 24 via Zoom. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.
The commission will make final decisions on the following:
- Madison River recreation committee appointees
- Extending implementation date of Madison commercial use cap
- 2021 fish removal projects
- Buffalo Creek fishing regulation change
- TNC recreational access agreements
- Avista recreational access agreements
- Stimson recreational access agreements
- North Shore WMA farming lease
- Calf Creek forestry habitat project
- Administrative rule repeal regarding classification of black bear
- Chronic wasting disease work plan
- Nonresident hound handler permits
- 2021 mountain lion quotas
- Elk guiding principles and timeline
The commission will hear the following proposals:
- Kootenai Falls and Bull River WMAs blowdown salvage project
- Nongame check-off annual work plan
- Jordan urban wildlife plan
- 2021 muzzleloader deer and elk season
- 2021 furbearer season regulations and quotas
- 2021 wolf season regulations
- 2021 elk shoulder season
- 2021 HB 454 agreements
The commission will look at endorsing:
- Stuart Mill Bay FAS partial sale
- Brown’s Lake FAS peninsula acquisition
- 26 Mile MDT FAS lease
- Montana Rail Link Clark Fork River temporary closure
- 2021 pheasant translocations – UGBEP and youth pheasant
For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the FWP click "Commission."
