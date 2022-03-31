KALISPELL — Montana’s state parks in the Flathead Valley are hosting several family friendly programs and events in April.
Learn more about Montana’s state parks at https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks.
Lone Pine State Park
Lone Pine State Park is located 5 miles southwest of Kalispell and offers vivid views of the valley, 7.5 miles of trails, and a beautiful interpretive center that provides information on living in a wildlife urban interface. Additional amenities include a picnic shelter and a community room, which are both available to rent, as well as a volleyball court, and an archery range.
Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 16, 11 a.m.
Join us for an afternoon full of fun activities including the great Easter Egg Hunt. The egg hunt will be broken up into four sessions starting at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m., and will include other activities after the hunt. Registration is required. Call (406) 755-2706 ext. 0 to register. Please sign up for just one session. Bring an Easter basket or bag for each child to collect eggs. Participants will meet at the picnic shelter before walking on a short 30-minute loop to search for Easter eggs. Dress for the weather, as the event will be outside.
Meteor Shower Viewing
Friday, April 22, 8:30 p.m.
The annual Lyrid Meteor shower will be back this year with a partial moon allowing the possibility to see a few meteors. Known for being one of the oldest meteor showers, the Lyrids will occasionally leave long trace trails through the sky. We will go on a short hike to learn more about meteor showers, then return to the visitor center parking lot for viewing. Call the visitor center at (406) 755-2706 Ext. 0 to register, as space is limited. Cost is free ($8 park entry fee still applies to out-of-state vehicles).
Flathead Lake State Park
Flathead Lake State Park consists of six unique park units located around Flathead Lake. The park units on the east side are Wayfarers, Yellow Bay, and Finley Point, and the west side units are West Shore, Big Arm, and Wild Horse Island. In addition to boating, swimming, and fishing, each park unit offers unique experiences including camping, rental picnic shelters, group camping, hiking, sightseeing, picnicking, and wildlife viewing opportunities.
Wayfarers Unit of Flathead Lake State Park
Wonders of Waterfowl ID
Saturday, April 9, 9 a.m.
Flathead lake is a hub for numerous species of waterfowl. Come and learn basic waterfowl characteristics, tips for identification, and other facts about the birds who swim the waters of the Flathead. Beginning to intermediate birders are welcome to meet at the Birch Grove picnic shelter. Bring binoculars if you have them and sturdy hiking shoes. Cost is $4 and reservations are required. Call the ranger station at 406-837-3041 ext. 0 to reserve a spot.
Park After Dark Guided Hike
Saturday, April 16, 8:30 p.m.
On the April full moon, join a park ranger on a 1.5-mile guided hike of the Wayfarers Unit of Flathead Lake State Park. This hike offers a unique way to experience your local trails and the shore of Flathead Lake. Please bring headlamps, sturdy hiking shoes, water, snacks, and warm clothes (camera is optional). The cost is $4 and reservations are required. Call the ranger station at 406-837-3041 ext. 0 to reserve a spot.
Big Arm Unit of Flathead Lake State Park
Earth Day Guided Hike
Friday, April 22, 7 p.m.
Celebrate Earth Day on a guided hike along the shores of Flathead Lake. Learn about the different plants, trees, animals, and other features found at the park. This family-friendly event is open to all ages. The hike will meet at the entrance station at the Big Arm unit. The cost is $4 and reservations are required. Call the ranger station at 406-837-3041 ext. 0 to reserve a spot.
Earth Day Noxious Weed Pull
Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m.
Celebrate Earth Day by volunteering to assist in a weed pulling event on the shores of Flathead Lake. Help your local public lands and work with park staff to help in our ongoing weeds mitigation efforts. Participants will learn how to identify problem species and some of the techniques used to manage them. Please call (406)-837-3041 to reserve a spot.
Towering Tree of Flathead Lake State Park
Friday, April 29, 6:30 p.m.
Take a walk with a park ranger and learn how to identify the trees near you. This guided hike will be 1.5 miles long, bring clothes appropriate for the weather, good hiking shoes, a snack, water, and your favorite tree joke. The cost is $4 and reservations are required. Call the ranger station at 406-837-3041 ext. 0 to reserve a spot.