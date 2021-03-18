Winter sports are over, but that doesn’t mean wrestling is completely done in Sidney.
An opportunity for teams to get in some good wrestling is coming up, and it will be in the form of the tournament meant to remember a young boy who died too soon.
Information for the annual Brodie Gorder Iron Eagle Wrestling Tournament is set, and the tournament will begin April 16 and go through April 18.
It will be held at Sidney High School, but this year, there is a big change for the format of the tournament.
This year, there will be two divisions. There will be a kindergarten through eighth grade large team division, and there will be a kindergarten through third grade small team division.
Each team will be allowed four alternates, and the alternates will get to participate in exhibition matches. Otherwise, the dual format for the tournament has not changed.
There will be awards for the top eight teams, as well as quick pin awards. Other awards include sportsmanship awards, team awards, gold and silver dual medalist awards, outstanding wrestler awards and more.
The cost to register a large team is $500, and the cost to register a small team is $250. There will not be any super or elite teams, instead club teams may work together and be approved at the discretion of the tournament director.
No matter what, any team looking to join needs to register as soon as possible because there are limited spots, and they are filling fast. The limit is set to 16 large teams and eight small teams.
If anyone is looking to secure a team position in the tournament, they can contact Shane Gorder at 406-489-1983, or at gorder@midrivers.com. They need to also mail a check to the Brodie Gorder Memorial at 11685 County Road 350 in Sidney.
With the new change to the tournament, with the two divisions, the important thing to keep in mind is the weight classes that will define each division.
The weight classes for the large team are as follows: 50, 55, 60, 65, 70, 75, 80, 85, 90, 95, 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 140, 152, 171 and heavyweight.
For the small team division, the weight classes are as follows: 41, 44, 47, 50, 53, 56, 59, 63, 67, 72, 77, 83, 92, 101 and heavyweight.