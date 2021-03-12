In the words of his mother, Bridger Larson wanted to play basketball in college, “As soon as he could walk, talk and dribble,” and in his first year playing collegiate basketball, Larson was recognized for his season performance.
He was recently named a Co-Freshman of the Year by the Frontier Conference, and the redshirt freshman at Montana Tech couldn’t have made his mother more proud.
“I’m so proud of Bridger and happy that he was honored with this recognition at the college level. I have always admired his dedication and strong work ethic that drive him to put in the extra time and effort to improve his skills and make full use of his God given gifts and talents. He really loves the game of basketball, and this award will only motivate him to work harder in hopes of helping his college team achieve success in the future,” Nicolle Larson said.
Bridger Larson finished the season with averages of 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, with single-game highs of 11 points and eight rebounds (both in the same game).
“You know, it’s cool. It’s a big award for me. I put in a lot of work, so I’m glad to see it’s paying off,” Bridger said.
Putting in that work, whether it be extra work in the gym or outside the gym, has been the key his whole life to getting better and competing at this level.
It started with his late father, Woody Larson, who, as Nicolle said, instilled the love of the game into Bridger.
“He helped Bridger and his brother Conner, develop ‘proper shot form’ by putting a hoop on the end of a grain auger and adjusting it to the correct height, played many hours of PIG and HORSE with the boys (never letting them win), and happily brought them to town to watch city league games,” Nicolle said.
Bridger’s father died when Bridger was seven, but although Bridger couldn’t get face-to-face influence from his father past that point, the impact Woody had never left.
“I think about him a lot. I’m always trying to make him proud, every way I can, through my character, basketball, whatever way I can. It’s not just basketball, but life. But yeah, I think about him all the time. I try to do my best in his memory,” Bridger said.
Both Woody and Nicolle played basketball in college, already giving Bridger a pretty good head start into the sport, but the process of getting better and better doesn’t stop, which Bridger knows.
He said in this first year playing college ball, he thought he was able to get to the rim and score around the rim pretty well but said he can still get even better at it.
Bridger has done a lot for himself in getting to college, especially by putting in so much time to getting better, but he has had a lot of help along the way.
Both his mom and himself credited his past coaches, like Danny Strasheim, Chad Quilling and Dan Peters, for his development, especially during his time at Sidney High School.
Nicolle also gave a special thanks to Jan and Rod Bell, who allowed Bridger 24/7 access to the Bell Dome.
But Nicolle herself has been such a huge part of Bridger’s growth, both on and off the court, that he gave her a lot of credit for where he is now.
“My mom’s always trying to give me pointers. After every game she’s always got something to say, which I enjoy. She’s smart, she’s got a great mind for it. My mom’s been huge. She’s always trying to help me out as much as she can,” Bridger said.
“I guess my contribution as a mom was encouraging all my kids to try lots of sports and activities so that they could find their niche. Emphasis and focus was on effort, doing your best, having fun, while always being a good sport. I always joked with the kids, “You might end up being a 6’7’’ flutist, as long as you’re happy, I am too.” Much to my surprise, Bridger seemed to take “constructive criticism” to heart, as long as advice was sandwiched between compliments of what he did right,” Nicolle said.
As for the immediate future, Bridger said although the Montana Tech team didn’t quite get to where it wanted to this season, the team will keep getting better to compete well at the national tournament, which is the ultimate goal.
In the present though, Bridger has an award that is a great reminder of where he came from to where he is, and that he has been able to accomplish a lifetime goal.
All those games of HORSE and PIG paid off in one of the best ways possible.