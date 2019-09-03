On Aug. 24, Foundation for Community Care held its 26th Annual Golf Scramble at the Sidney Country Club. The weather was beautiful and it was a fantastic day for the golfers, volunteers, and staff.
The golfers started the day off with registration, breakfast and a mimosa and bloody mary bar. Throughout the rest of the day, golfers had fun playing each of the 18 holes and competing for various hole prizes, many of them sponsored by Joe and Shelia Couture. There was even a challenging putting contest golfers could partake in for a cash prize sponsored by Sidney Health Center’s medical staff.
At the end of the day, the golfers gathered at the clubhouse to eat at the “build your own” nacho bar and have a few drinks before the awards were presented.
First place winners of portable Traeger grills were Cole Fink, Ryan Wang, Mike Fink, Bill Fink, Tierney Messmer and Jim Crowe. The seventh place winners of Trekz headphones were Keltz Hall, Mike Meissel, Josh Prevost, Ryan Bingham, Nikki Hecker and Ken Barnhart. The last place winners of golf storage bags were Michael Sundheim, David Sundheim, Curt Williams, Jamie Fox, Tim Cayko and Josh Johnson.
It was a long, fun day of golfing. The Foundation for Community Care looks forward to putting on the tournament again next year.