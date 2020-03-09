TOP 100 MIDGET 33 - Alex Marchetti's place is 3rd and has scored 14.0 team points.
Round 1 - Dominic Brogan (Team 209) won by decision over Alex Marchetti (SWC) (Dec 2-1)
Round 2 - Alex Marchetti (SWC) won by major decision over Chase Smith (Altered Beast) (Maj 12-0)
Round 3 - Alex Marchetti (SWC) won by fall over Owen Gardner (Rhino) (Fall 2:21)
Round 4 - Alex Marchetti (SWC) won by fall over Ayden Werts (Pittston Area) (Fall 2:09)
Round 5 - Lucas Reeves (Steel Valley Renegades) won by major decision over Alex Marchetti (SWC) (Maj 9-0)
TOP 100 MIDGET 35 - Brady Full's place is 4th and has scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 - Brady Full (SWC) won by decision over Ac Swartz (Misfits) (Dec 5-2)
Round 2 - Brady Full (SWC) won by decision over James Stipeck (Team 209) (Dec 4-0)
Round 3 - Chase Sukanick (Northwestern Lehigh) won by decision over Brady Full (SWC) (Dec 5-0)
Round 4 - Chase Lambert (SVR) won by major decision over Brady Full (SWC) (Maj 14-0)
Round 5 - Brady Full (SWC) won by decision over Burton Smith (Altered Beast) (Dec 7-2)
TOP 100 JUNIOR 40 - Brady Full's place is 1st and has scored 14.0 team points.
Round 1 - Brady Full (SWC) won by fall over Chance Benshoff (Milton) (Fall 2:39)
Round 3 - Brady Full (SWC) won by decision over Alex Marchetti (SWC) (Dec 3-2)
Round 4 - Brady Full (SWC) won by decision over Lucas Reeves (Steel Valley Renegades) (Dec 3-2)
Round 5 - Brady Full (SWC) won by fall over Dylan Serrano (Wallenpaupack) (Fall 0:24)
TOP 100 JUNIOR 40 - Alex Marchetti's place is 3rd and has scored 6.0 team points.
Round 1 - Alex Marchetti (SWC) won by fall over Dylan Serrano (Wallenpaupack) (Fall 0:31)
Round 2 - Lucas Reeves (Steel Valley Renegades) won by fall over Alex Marchetti (SWC) (Fall 2:59)
Round 3 - Brady Full (SWC) won by decision over Alex Marchetti (SWC) (Dec 3-2)
Round 4 - Alex Marchetti (SWC) won by major decision over Chance Benshoff (Milton) (Maj 9-0)